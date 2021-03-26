Dhaka/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning, in his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. The prime minister travelled to Bangladesh on the newly-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft. This was PM Modi’s first time flying in Air India One aircraft that facilitates VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad. Also Read - PM Modi Leaves For Bangladesh, In First Foreign Visit Since COVID-19 Outbreak

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Air India One when he boarded the B777 aircraft on its inaugural flight to Chennai in November 2020.

Here are the features of Air India One: