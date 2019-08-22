New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for a bilateral meet on Thursday and for the journey, he used the Pakistani airspace, the first time since the Balakot airstrike in February.

The airspace was shut following the February 26 airstrike where IAF planes destroyed terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot. India’s action had come in the wake of February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The CRPF personnel lost their lives after their convoy was attacked by a JeM terrorist driving an explosive-laden vehicle.

After arriving in Paris, PM Modi will meet France President Emmanuel Macron. Delegation-level talks will take place after that, followed by press statements. PM Modi will then be hosted for dinner by Macron at Chateau de Chantilly, a 19th-century site located 60 km from Paris.

Speaking to All India Radio, Indian Ambassador in France Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that one important aspect of Indo-France relationship was the time-bound implementation of decisions. He said the two leaders will also establish a timeline and agenda for future cooperation in the coming years.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the Indian community in France on Friday and he will inaugurate a memorial for victims of an Air India crash several decades ago. He will then depart for UAE, visit Baharain on Saturday and return to France for the G7 Summit on Sunday.

“The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and France,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.