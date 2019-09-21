Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday around 10:40 (IST) reached Texas airport for his week-long US tour, where he will address the Indian diaspora at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event to be held in Houston and later, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

A grand red carpet welcome was accorded to him on his arrival. He was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.

PM Modi is likely to head straight into his first business event — a round table with several chief executives from the energy sector. (Know PM Modi’s complete itinerary here)

After reaching Houston, the Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city. “Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow,” Modi tweeted.

Going by his schedule, PM Modi is scheduled to attend ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at Houston on September 22, his third in the US after Maddison Square Garden in 2014 and San Jose in 2015. On September 24, he will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York.

During his stay in the US, Modi intends to hold as many as 20 bilateral meetings with leaders from all continents, foreign secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale had said.

#WATCH United States: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston, Texas. He has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla also present. pic.twitter.com/3CqvtHkXlk — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Further, he will address the UNGC session where he will highlight India’s achievements and its global role.

The Prime Minister will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues “of which terrorism is one but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform,” Gokhale had said.

The Prime Minister at the UNGA and in his bilateral and multilateral meetings will reiterate India’s position that multilateralism is at the centre of global politics and should remain so, he said while noting that the current form was not in sync with the ground realities.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign.

On September 25, the PM will deliver a keynote address at the plenary of the Bloomberg global business forum. This will be followed by an investment roundtable that India is organising. After delivering his address at UNGA on September 27, PM Modi will leave for India.