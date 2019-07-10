New Delhi: In a new directive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP MPs to hold padayatra in all Lok Sabha constituencies and walk about 150 km from October 2 to October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively.

Addressing the BJP’s first parliamentary party meeting after the presentation of the Budget, Modi said the MPs must go also to the constituencies where the Bharatiya Janata Party is weak.

Modi’s address came ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the MPs will be allotted constituencies.

“Teams of MPs will be formed in each constituency which will undertake 15 km of padayatra daily. The MPs have been asked to organize programmes on Gandhiji, freedom struggle and tree plantation,” he added.

Talking more about the meeting, Junior parliamentary affairs minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the PM underlined that these padayatras should focus on villages. PM Modi suggested that plantation drives, cleanliness and among other matters should be highlighted during the padayatra.

According to reports, party units are expected to form groups of 150 or more in each constituency in order to cover 150 km.

A report in the Times of India quoted Meghwal, “The idea is to reach out to the public and seek their feedback on the government’s work and their expectations from us.”

With IANS inputs