New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interaction with BJP workers on Friday, said that all the karyakartas should reach out to farmers and educate them on the importance of the farm bills passed by Parliament recently. He asserted that "propaganda" must be busted, targeting the opposition for "spreading rumors" on agriculture-related bills.

"All BJP karyakartas should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in very simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms… how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the propaganda being spread in the virtual world," news channel NDTV quoted PM Modi as saying in a virtual address to BJP workers.

"They are spreading rumours. Saving farmers from such rumours and explaining the importance of the agriculture reforms is the responsibility and duty of all BJP workers because we have to make the future of farmers bright," he added.

Notably, the opposition and the government are at loggerheads ever since the two farm Bills were passed amid a ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday. The third contentious Bill on essential commodities was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

India woke up today with farmers up in arms across the nation against the contentious agriculture bills.

While Punjab and Haryana took the lead, no other state could match their spirit. In fact, in Karnataka farmers protests elicited lukewarm responses. In Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, police and paramilitary forces were ready to deal with any eventuality at the borders.

The protests are largely against three bills that were recently passed by Parliament in its monsoon session — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.