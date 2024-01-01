PM Modi Asks Citizens To Take ‘Jan Man Survey’, Share Their Views On India’s Progress With Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to take the “Jan Man Survey” and share their views on the progress achieved by India.

Jan Man Survey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the citizens to take the “Jan Man Survey” and share their views on the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo App!”

What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App! Click here to participate now:https://t.co/CXcuYLI9Qx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

This is the link to take the Jan Man Survey.

