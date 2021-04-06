Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a campaign trail in poll-hit states amid the election season. Several times, he has been seen stopping his speeches, which are attended by thousands and being watched live on news by even more people, and asking his team to help out to people who are facing some issues. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Interact With CMs Over COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Drive on Thursday

On Tuesday, PM Modi did the same while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The top campaigner for the BJP halted his speech and again asked his team to help out an elderly woman.

An elderly woman seemed to have fainted due to dehydration during his rally while standing in the audience. PM Modi noticed this from the stage and asked his doctors to help out "mata ji" and look after her.

He said, “Mere sath jo doctor hai, please dekhiye. Mata ji ko paani vagera dijiye, unki chinta kijiye (The doctor who is with me, please see to it. Give some water to mata ji)”

“Mere team ke doctor waha pahuche turant (Doctors of my team please go to her immediately),” PM Modi added.

After ensuring that his doctors took care of woman, the prime minister continued with his speech.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | PM Modi asks his team of doctors to assist a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration at an election rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/6wC14HKfof — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

A few days ago on April 3, PM Modi halted his speech and directed the team of PMP doctors that was accompanying him to check on an elderly BJP worker who fainted due to dehydration while standing in the audience.

“PMO medical team, please help the man in the audience who seems to need water. Please help him immediately,” PM Modi had said.