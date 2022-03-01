New Delhi: In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts. According to reports, the IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft from Tuesday onwards to evacuate Indians. Along with carrying out the evacuation of people, IAF aircraft will help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.Also Read - From Milk To Wheat: What Has Gotten Costlier In Your Kitchen Owing To Russia Ukraine War?

Leveraging the capacities of our Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently," sources told NDTV.

Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24.

India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26 from neighbouring countries of Ukraine after the closure of the Ukrainian airspace.

Embassy of India in Ukraine advises Indians to leave Kyiv urgently today.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the government has decided to send four Union Ministers to supervise the evacuation. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gen (Rtd) V.K. Singh and Kiren Rijiju will be positioned in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Hungary, Romania-Maldova, Poland and Slovak Republic, respectively, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation of Indians.

This was announced after a meeting chaired by PM Modi who said the ‘entire government machinery is working round-the-clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure’.