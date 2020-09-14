New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of the Army on the border, saying “the whole country is behind them”, as the country continues to be on a stand-off with China. Addressing media, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of the parliament, PM Modi asserted,”I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers.” Also Read - Parliament Day 1: 'Grateful as Man Who Never Went to English Medium School': Harivansh on Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

He also showered praise on the parliamentarians for participating in the Monsoon Session amid COVID crisis and advised them to take precautions until the vaccine comes. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

“Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There’s corona and there’s duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It’ll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this”, said the Prime Minister. Also Read - Lockdown Averted 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 78K Fatalities: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

He also cautioned against being careless amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying,”Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. (No carelessness till a medicine is developed). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem”, said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the 18-day Monsoon Session commenced with the Lok Sabha holding its first session with obituary references to 15 parliamentarians who passed away this year.

Soon after the lower House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references in memory of the departed lawmakers that included former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away here on August 31 after undergoing treatment for nearly three weeks.

The Lok Sabha observed a 2-minute silence to honour the parliamentarians, following which the Speaker adjourned the house for an hour. There will be 36 Parliamentary sittings — 18 each for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — in the Monsoon Session which will continue till October 1.