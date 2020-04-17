New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India’s support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 'Would Help Small Businesses, MSMEs, Poor': PM Modi Applauds RBI's Relief Steps

"Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and said that India would provide all possible support to ensure the availability of pharmaceutical supplies.

“Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt’s efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact,” Modi said in another tweet.

Prior to this, Russia also thanked India and said that it was grateful for the latter’s decision to supply medicines to fight COVID-19. “We regard this decision of India as an effective step towards implementing agreements on cooperation in the fight against COVID-19,” Russian President Putin’s Spokesperson said.