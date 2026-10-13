PM Modi at Bloomberg New Economy Forum, ‘Direct path established between government and citizens, technology played a crucial role’

PM Modi said, This focus on the purpose of power is essential in governance. The government has power, but that doesn't mean citizens become dependent on the government.

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PM Modi at Bloomberg New Economy Forum, 'Direct path established between government and citizens, technology played a crucial role' (PTI pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said corruption has reduced in the country and 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, PM Modi said that this forum brings together the world’s best minds.

This forum is being held in India for the first time and the three-day event will conclude on October 15. This year’s theme is ‘Securing New Sources of Power in a Changing World.’ “This year, for the first time, the event is being held in India. I congratulate Bloomberg and the entire team for this,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that many prominent figures from abroad are expected to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. These include Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Italian Prime Minister and former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Blackstone Chairman Jonathan Gray, and US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. These leaders and businesspeople will discuss the global economy, investment, technology, and changing international economic dynamics.

The PM said, “Using technology, we have created a system to transfer money directly into accounts. A direct path has been established between the government and citizens. Vaccine manufacturing was crucial during COVID. It was then stated that vaccines would reach even those who lack the means to manufacture them. We have supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries.”

“Whoever possesses knowledge, wealth, and power, how they use it is crucial. The true value of power lies in its purpose, and it’s crucial to understand this philosophy in today’s times… Our thousands of years of tradition have taught us this, and in India, we have demonstrated its application in our governance and work culture..,” he added.

21st century has brought global challenges

PM Narendra Modi said, “This decade of the 21st century has brought global challenges like never before. In the last six years, we witnessed a global pandemic. Then, wars broke out in various regions… The very things that once connected the world are now becoming weapons – supply chains, energy, minerals, payments, technology are becoming instruments of pressure and dominance… A major question facing the world today is trust and confidence that supplies will continue when needed… This is where India stands before you with a different temperament and thinking.”