New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur and addressed the nation at the historic Red Fort. During the occasion, PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations.

"I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," PM Modi said during the occasion.

PM Modi said in front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. "This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith," PM Modi said at the historic Red Fort.

As part of the celebrations, four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) performed in a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the auspicious occasion. The event has been organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad are part of the celebrations.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.