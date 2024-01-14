PM Modi Attends Pongal Celebrations In Delhi; Says The Festival Depicts Emotion Of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

New Delhi: The nation soaked in the spirit of Lohri yesterday, with more cultural festivities like Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu lying ahead today and tomorrow respectively. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, extended his heartfelt wishes to all Indians on these occasions. These celebrations, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Magh Bihu, are more than just festivals – they symbolize the rich harvest traditions in distinct corners of India and resonate with profound cultural value, as per a report by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, “…The festival of Pongal depicts the emotion of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’…This emotion of unity will give strength to the ‘Viksit Bharat’ of 2047…” pic.twitter.com/YHWXdORgcC — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

In his message about Lohri, Modi highlighted how this festival, enveloping North India in joyous celebrations, bids farewell to the winter days and welcomes a longer daytime. People huddle around bonfires, singing traditional tunes, praying for a good harvest, and cherishing community togetherness.

Regarding Makar Sankranti, Modi spoke about how every year, on 14th 14, the nation observes this festival marking the sun’s motion into the Capricorn zodiac. Celebrations involve holy river dips, kite-flying festivity, and the exchange of sweets and greetings. It’s a time to appreciate nature’s bounty and thank the harvest.

