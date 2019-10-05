New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina are expected to sign about six to seven pacts in a meeting scheduled for Saturday, i.e., October 5.

The prime ministers of the two nations will discuss and sign pacts on trade, transport, connectivity, development, capacity building, culture and other issues of mutual interest in order to strengthen their bilateral ties.

According to a report the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had informed that PM Modi along with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate three projects on Saturday. “The relations (between India and Bangladesh) have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.