Home

News

PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Reach 20 Million Subscribers on His YouTube Channel

PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Reach 20 Million Subscribers on His YouTube Channel

Talking of records, PM Modi has 82.7 M followers on Instagram and 94 Million followers on X.com (previously Twitter). Moreover, PM Modi is believed to be one of the most popular leaders in the world.

PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Reach 20 Million Subscribers on His YouTube Channel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first global leader to surpass 20 million YouTube subscribers. His competitors, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, have only 794 K subscribers and 316 K subscribers, respectively. Talking of records, PM Modi has 82.7 million followers on Instagram and 94 million followers on X.com (previously Twitter). Moreover, PM Modi is believed to be one of the most popular leaders in the world.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.