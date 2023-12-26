PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Reach 20 Million Subscribers on His YouTube Channel

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first global leader to surpass 20 million YouTube subscribers. His competitors, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, have only 794 K subscribers and 316 K subscribers, respectively. Talking of records, PM Modi has 82.7 million followers on Instagram and 94 million followers on X.com (previously Twitter). Moreover, PM Modi is believed to be one of the most popular leaders in the world.
