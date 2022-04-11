New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday will hold a key virtual meeting that will focus on issues related to Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation. Announcing the Modi-Biden meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will “enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership”. US President Biden last spoke to Modi and other Quad leaders during a virtual meeting in March.Also Read - Biden Believes India-US Ties One Of The Most Important In World: White House

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement said, “President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets.” Psaki said that the two leaders – PM Modi and Biden – will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’ and delivering high-quality infrastructure. “The Leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure,” she said.

PM Modi-Biden Virtual Meet: What’s On Agenda | Key Points