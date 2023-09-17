Home

PM Modi’s Birthday: Floating Restaurant Organises Special Meal For Specially-Abled Children In Ahmedabad

The children were seen holding tricolour flags, wearing smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the scrumptious meal served by the restaurant.

Ahmedabad: The nation is celebrating the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on September 17. He is recognised as one of the most charismatic political figures globally. As part of the celebrations, numerous events have been organised across the country by the BJP and various other organisations. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the Akshar River Cruise restaurant arranged a special meal for specially-abled children to commemorate the Prime Minister’s birthday. These children are students of the Signal School, which is operated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for specially-abled children. The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Jain, was also present at the event.

The children were seen holding tricolour flags, wearing smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the scrumptious meal served by the restaurant. Notably, the River Cruise restaurant was a dream project of PM Modi and is the only River Cruise restaurant in the country, as mentioned by cruise owner Manish Sharma in an interview with ANI.

Akshar River Cruise operates as a floating restaurant, a collaborative venture between Akshar Travels, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. With a capacity of 162 people, it offers passengers a one-and-a-half-hour journey along with a meal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated this unique project in July of this year.

PM Modi’s Birthday: Major Events

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during ‘Seva Pakhwada’, commencing today and coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of the Prime Minister, continuing until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

These programs will be initiated under the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign, which falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated ‘Ayushman Bhava’ on September 13. This comprehensive campaign comprises three key components: Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha, all of which will be rolled out over the 15-day period commencing on September 17.

In addition, PM Vishwakarma Yojana will also be launched today, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Pooja and the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Born in 1950 in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, PM Modi came into the world in a poor family, and his childhood witnessed many ups and downs. However, he overcame all odds and, through sheer dedication, ascended to the top position of Prime Minister of the country.

