Home

News

PM Modi Birthday: Bank Accounts For 30,000 School Girls In Honour Of Prime Minister

PM Modi Birthday: Bank Accounts For 30,000 School Girls In Honour Of Prime Minister

Patil said 30,000 schoolgirls will receive bank accounts so they can avail the benefits of PM Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Gujarat BJP will open bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls, one of the several welfare programmes the ruling party is organizing as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in the state. PM Modi’s birthday falls on September 17 and the celebrations will culminate on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Trending Now

The BJP is organizing several welfare programmes as part of the statewide celebrations of PM Modi’s birthday, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil told the media in Surat on Thursday. He said that as part of the celebrations, 30,000 schoolgirls will receive bank accounts so they can avail the benefits of PM Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

You may like to read

“We have identified 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district and from Friday onwards, we will open bank accounts for them so they can avail the benefits of PM Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Apart from this, BJP Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps in all Gujarat districts,” Patil informed.

Patil further said that starting September 19, Ayushman cards will be distributed to beneficiaries from the centres, starting from taluka level to district level across the state, adding that free health camps will be also be organized in several districts of the state on September 23 and 24.

Additionally, public welfare programmes will be held at district and state level on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25, and on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, he said.

Under the party’s Dalit Basti Sampark programme, from September 26, BJP cadres and leaders will visit Dalit areas to listen to the grievances of the people which will be forwarded to the state government for resolution, said Patil.

He also announced that the BJP will distribute “nutrition kits” to to malnourished children across the state from September 17. “BJP leaders and workers will work continuously to address malnourishment in the state till December 31,” he said.

Meri Mati Mera Desh programme will also be conducted across the state from October 3 to 25, Patil informed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES