PM Modi turns 76: BJP plans nationwide events to mark Modi’s birthday today; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to flag off bike rallies

In the evening, programmes will be held at more than 700 locations across the country, where party leaders, workers and local residents will light the ‘Ashirvaad Ka Diya’ to pray for the Prime Minister’s good health and long life.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to organise multiple programmes across the country on Thursday to mark the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 25 years of dedicated public service. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in UP and flag off a similar bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar, according to the BJP. While Vadnagar is the birthplace of Prime Minister Modi, Varanasi is his Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP President Nitin Nabin to inaugurate blood donation camp:

BJP president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate a blood donation camp at the party headquarters in Delhi, with the party observing Modi’s birthday as Sewa Diwas. He will then leave for Madhya Pradesh to participate in various programmes to be organised in Indore and Ujjain to mark the occasion. A nationwide cleanliness campaign will also be organised to mark PM Modi’s birthday, a BJP leader said.

Nabin will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ at Ram Ghat in Ujjain on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service. Nabin, who will undertake a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, will also launch a “major” statewide public welfare campaign under the ‘Swamitva Scheme’ in Indore.

On Friday, the BJP chief will witness the sacred ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mahakaleshwar Temple and perform traditional puja, praying for the peace, prosperity and ultimate glory of the nation, according to the party.

Ashirvaad ka diya:

In the evening, programmes will be organised at more than 700 locations across the country in which party leaders, workers and people of the respective areas will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ for the prime minister’s good health and long life.

“On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe ‘Seva Diwas’ across the country as part of a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to be launched on Thursday,” the BJP leader said. “Under this campaign, various programmes will be organised across the country to mark PM Modi’s birthday and his 25 glorious years of public service and dedication to the country,” he added.

According to the BJP, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union minister Anupriya Patel, BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi and others will be present in Vadnagar when Shah flags off a bike rally from PM Modi’s birthplace to Varanasi, and launch a cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Shah will also participate in a “maha-aarti” to be organised on the banks of the Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar on Thursday morning.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be present with Rajnath Singh:

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan and other Union ministers will be present when Rajnath Singh flags off a bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar on Thursday morning, a BJP leader said.

“Following a day of service activities, ‘ashirwad ka diya’ will be lit simultaneously at more than 500 prominent locations across the country in the evening to extend on behalf of the country’s 140 crore people best wishes for PM Modi’s long and successful life,” he added.