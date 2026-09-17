PM Modi turns 76: BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Madhya Pradesh today, light ‘Ashirvaad Ka Diya’ in Ujjain

"On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country as part of a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to be launched on Thursday," the BJP leader said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: The BJP is all set to organise various programmes across the country today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service. BJP president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate a blood donation camp at the party headquarters in Delhi. He will then leave for Madhya Pradesh to participate in various programmes to be organised in Indore and Ujjain to mark the occasion.

Nitin Nabin will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ at Ram Ghat in Ujjain to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service. Nabin, who will undertake a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, will also launch a “major” statewide public welfare campaign under the ‘Swamitva Scheme’ in Indore.

On Friday, the BJP chief will witness the sacred ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mahakaleshwar Temple and perform traditional puja, praying for the peace, prosperity and ultimate glory of the nation, according to the party.

Ashirvaad ka diya:

In the evening, programmes will be organised at more than 700 locations across the country in which party leaders, workers and people of the respective areas will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ for the prime minister’s good health and long life.

“On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe ‘Seva Diwas’ across the country as part of a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to be launched on Thursday,” the BJP leader said. “Under this campaign, various programmes will be organised across the country to mark PM Modi’s birthday and his 25 glorious years of public service and dedication to the country,” he added.

According to the BJP, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union minister Anupriya Patel, BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi and others will be present in Vadnagar when Shah flags off a bike rally from PM Modi’s birthplace to Varanasi, and launch a cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Shah will also participate in a “maha-aarti” to be organised on the banks of the Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar on Thursday morning.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to flag off bike rallies:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the other hand, will be in UP and flag off a similar bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar, according to the BJP. While Vadnagar is the birthplace of Prime Minister Modi, Varanasi is his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the BJP, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union minister Anupriya Patel, BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi and others will be present in Vadnagar when Shah flags off a bike rally from Modi’s birthplace to Varanasi, and launch a cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Shah will also participate in a “maha-aarti” to be organised on the banks of the Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar on Thursday morning.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan and other Union ministers will be present when Rajnath Singh flags off a bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar on Thursday morning, a BJP leader said.

“Following a day of service activities, ‘ashirwad ka diya’ will be lit simultaneously at more than 500 prominent locations across the country in the evening to extend on behalf of the country’s 140 crore people best wishes for PM Modi’s long and successful life,” he added.