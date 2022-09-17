PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday as mega celebrations for his birthday were kickstarted by BJP. On his birthday, PM Modi has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned – from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events. At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi’s birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day “Seva and Samarpan” campaign. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also. Stay tuned to all updates related to PM Modi’s birthday celebrations on India.com.Also Read - First Visuals of Cheetahs Being Transported From Namibia to India Emerges | WATCH

