PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday as mega celebrations for his birthday were kickstarted by BJP.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: “No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct and it’s a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    India welcomes 8 cheetahs after 70 years

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Video: Flight carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia lands in Gwalior

  • 8:03 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: President Murmu, Rajnath Singh send greetings

  • 7:56 AM IST

    8 cheetahs from Namibia lands in Gwalior: The special cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior. After landing at Gwalior, the animals will be taken to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    On PM Modi’s birthday, India welcomes 8 cheetahs after 70 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur and preparation is underway for reintroducing cheetahs in the country after almost 70 years.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    BJP plans mega celebrations on PM Modi’s birthday | BJP president JP Nadda said the celebrations on PM Modi’s birthday will be in three categories. “First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups,” Nadda said.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: Busy Day For PM Modi With Back-To-Back Events | It will be a busy day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 today, as he has a packed schedule for the day with various events being planned.