Kuno National Park: All eyes are on Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) which will be the new home of the 25 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa which will be brought in a phased manner. Out of these, eight cheetahs reached India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday and they are being taken to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Cheetahs, which became extinct not only from India but also from Asia, will now be resettled at this park.Also Read - How Will Cheetahs Be Translocated To Kuno Palpur National Park? 5 Points

The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova (in Europe) that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights. They eight cheetahs landed in Gwalior on Saturday morning and they were being transported to the Kuno National Park in Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers. PM Modi is set to release the cheetahs to the Kuno National Park.

The Kuno-Palpur National Park is situated on the Northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344.686 sq km. It has been named after a tributary of the Chambal River, Kuno. The park has been chosen to be the new home for the Cheetahs as Kuno has one of the most unique combination of forest and vegetation in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas.

KUNO NATIONAL PARK – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHEETAH’S NEW HOME IN INDIA

Biogeographically, Kuno National Park falls under the Kathiawar-Gir dry deciduous forest eco-region and the forest types found in this area include the Northern tropical dry deciduous forest, Southern tropical dry deciduous forest, Dry Savannah forest and grassland, Tropical riverine forest.

It is equally rich in the faunal species and thus provide a rare amalgamation of various favourable factors for wildlife. Kuno National Park’s forest area is mainly dominated by Kardhai, Salai, Khair trees among mostly mixed forests, this also helps it in having a variety of species of flora and fauna. In all, a total of 123 species of trees , 71 species of shrubs , 32 species of climbers and exotic species and 34 species of bamboos and grasses are found in Kuno National Park.

The significance of the Kuno National Park is strengthened by the fact that because of its aptness on various parameters Wildlife Institute of India chose this as the most suitable location for Lion Reintroduction Program in its study.

Once the area was identified as the most suitable locations for the reintroduction of Asiatic Lion, the then management started making long term focussed efforts to improve this area. The improvement efforts were made as per the requirement beginning with relocating the villages from inside the park to place which is more beneficial to the residents of those villages as well as beneficial to the denizens of the forests. Around 24 villages were relocated outside the sanctuary from 1998 to 2003 and about 6,258 hectare area was made available.

With consistent and determined efforts of the management body of the park, relocation of villages resulting in reduced biotic pressure and improvement in the floral, faunal and avifaunal density in the park, the Madhya Pradesh government revised the status of this area, ameliorating it to become a National Park with 748.761 square km as the core and 557.278 buffer area as the buffer in December 2018. This upgradation of Kuno Sanctuary to Kuno National Park further cements it’s importance in the field of Wildlife Conservation in Central Indian Landscape.

The main faunal species of general tourist interest which are found in Kuno National Park are:

Spotted deer or Chital (Axis axis)

Sambar (Cervus unicolor)

Barking deer or Indian Muntjac (Muntiacus muntjak)

Chousingha or Four-horned antilope (Tetracerus quadricornis)

Nilgai or Blue bull (Boselaphus tragocamelus)

Indian Gazelle or Chinkara (Gazella gazella)

Black buck (Antilope cervicapra)

Gaur or Indian Bison (Bos gaurus)

Leopard (Panthera pardus)

Wild dog or Dhole (Cuonal pinus)

Striped Hyaena (Hyaena hyaena)

Indian Wolf (Canis lupus)

Jackal (Canis aureus)

Wild boar (Sus scrofa)

Sloth bear (Melursus ursinus)

Indian fox (Vulpes bengalensis)

Jungle cat (Felius chaus)

Desert cat (Felin sylvestris)

Common palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus)

Small Indian civet (Viverricula indica)

Grey mongoose (Herpestes edwardsii)

Small indian mongoose (Herpestes javanicus)

Ruddy mongoose (Herpestes smithii)

Indian hare (Lepus nigricollis)

Indian porcupine (Hystrix indica)

Indian gerbil (Tatera indica)

Indian tree shrew (Tupaia belangeri)

Hanuman langur/Common langur (Presbytis entellus)

Rhesus monkey (Macaque mulata)

