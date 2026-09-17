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PM Modi Birthday Live: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin wish Modi, pray for his long life

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his 25 years in public life and his contribution to development, welfare and governance.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the chief ministers of different states extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development,” President Murmu wrote. “While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” she further added.

Om Birla praised Modi’s more than 25 years of public life and his contribution to development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure and welfare. Puri highlighted the Centre’s flagship schemes and reforms, including Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, while also crediting Modi’s government with strengthening India’s energy security and global standing.

PM Modi Birthday Live