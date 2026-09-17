EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • PM Modi Birthday Live: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin wish Modi, pray for his long life
LIVE

PM Modi Birthday Live: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin wish Modi, pray for his long life

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his 25 years in public life and his contribution to development, welfare and governance.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 17, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
PM Modi Birthday Live: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin wish Modi, pray for his long life
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the chief ministers of different states extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development,” President Murmu wrote. “While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” she further added.

Om Birla praised Modi’s more than 25 years of public life and his contribution to development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure and welfare. Puri highlighted the Centre’s flagship schemes and reforms, including Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, while also crediting Modi’s government with strengthening India’s energy security and global standing.

Read more: Ali Zafar comes out in support of Katrina Kaif amid body-shaming: 'Be kind'

PM Modi Birthday Live

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:29 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: BJP MP Sambit Patra said Modi’s journey from an ordinary family to the position of prime minister is an inspiring story of struggle, hard work, discipline, and dedication to national service.

    “Under your leadership, India has confidently embraced its culture, traditions, and heritage while also advancing toward modern technology, innovation, and development. India’s voice and global participation have gained a new identity on international platforms,” Patra said.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:29 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Union minister C R Patil said Modi’s commitment to public service, good governance and development, while placing national interests above all else, has infused new momentum and a broader vision into India’s progress.

    “The ongoing efforts under your leadership toward building a self-reliant and developed India strengthen the resolve for a bright future for every citizen of the country,” Patil said.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:28 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that Modi continues to lead the country towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

    “Birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. May you continue to lead us towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Rijiju said.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:27 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described Modi as a “karma yogi” who has dedicated every moment of his life to national service and public welfare.

    “Under your leadership, positive changes have come into the lives of 140 crore Indians. Your public welfare policies have created new opportunities for the youth, empowered women, made farmers self-reliant, lifted crores of people above the poverty line, and connected deprived sections to the mainstream of development while giving them a life of dignity,” Goyal said.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:26 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is marching forward with full confidence towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under Modi’s leadership, with progress in infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship.

    “Modi ji has placed good governance and public service at the centre of the nation’s development journey, making the administration more transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric. Under his leadership, India’s cultural consciousness and heritage have gained a new identity and prestige on the global stage,” Singh said.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:25 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: BJP president Nitin Nabin described Modi as a symbol of national service and dedication and a leader of 140 crore countrymen, saying India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.

    “With the resolve of ‘nation first’, your journey has been an inspiring saga of service, good governance, and public welfare. This journey is not of any one individual, but also of the collective dream of the countrymen, which you have given direction through your actions and penance,” Nabin said in a post on X.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:24 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Modi as a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, saying his life is an “epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve”.

    “The life of Modi ji, who has made karma his sadhana and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve. His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen,” Shah said on X.

  • Sep 17, 2026 10:22 AM IST

    PM Modi Birthday Live: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday offered birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the PM has “steered the nation forward with unwavering resolve”. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who, with his resolve for service, good governance, and nation-building, is taking India to new heights,” Sarma said in a series of posts on X.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.