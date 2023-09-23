BJP Slams Congress Chief Uday Bhan For Offensive Comments About PM Modi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Weighs In

Home

Reacting to the remarks of Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan's derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief OP Dhankhar on Saturday said that the Congress should apologize.

Udai Bhan, seen to be a loyalist of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was made Haryana Congress chief in 2022.

New Delhi: Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan used offensive language to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday. BJP leaders are demanding an apology and action against him. In a viral video, the Haryana Congress chief can be heard using abusive words while referring to the Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister, as per a report in news agency ANI. The comments were strongly criticised by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who is BJP incharge of Haryana.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Takes On Udhan Bhan’s Comments

“The language used by the Haryana Congress Chief shows the perverted mindset of the Congress Party. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s house of love (Mohabat ki Dukaan). Has any opposition leader criticised this? Has the Congress asked its state chief to apologise,” Deb posted on X.

Who Is Congress Leader Uday Bhan?

Asked about his remarks, Bhan remained unapologetic claiming that his words "were Haryanvi slang".

Chief OP Dhankhar Asks Congress To Apologize

Reacting to the remarks of Haryana Congress Chief Udai Bhan’s derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief OP Dhankhar on Saturday said that the Congress should apologize.

“It was an unfortunate statement. The Congress should apologize. It should feel shame. Udai Bhan crossed all limits of indecency. But I saw another video of his, what is more unfortunate is that he is justifying his remarks”, Dhankhar was quoted saying in the news report.

BJP Demands Stern Actions

The BJP has demanded that the Congress take action against its state unit chief. Party Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Congress has always used this kind of language for the Prime Minister.

“This video has caused extreme pain and anguish among BJP workers and the common man. This is below-the-belt language, it is the height of low-level politics which is being played by the Congress. Congress has always used this kind of language for the PM and his family,” he said.

Earlier today, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan used derogatory language to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

(With inputs from agencies)

