PM Modi To Unveil Rs 21,500 Cr Worth of Projects In Telangana In October; Check Key Details Here

PM Modi will initiate projects valued at Rs 13,545 crore, while in Nizamabad, he will either inaugurate or launch projects amounting to Rs 8,021 crore (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana, scheduled for October 1 and 3, will witness the inauguration or laying of foundation stones for various projects totaling Rs 21,566 crore. Reddy further detailed that during the Mahabubnagar visit, Modi will initiate projects valued at Rs 13,545 crore, while in Nizamabad, he will either inaugurate or launch projects amounting to Rs 8,021 crore, as per news agency PTI.

PM Modi’s Public Meetings

PM Modi will address public meetings in both places after launching the projects. Speaking about various infrastructure projects, Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, said the Centre has spent Rs 9 lakh crore in the past nine years on them after Modi became PM. He alleged that due to the laxity of the ruling BRS government in Telangana, some of the projects could not take off as the state did not hand over the required land.

PM Attacks Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Attacking the BRS, the BJP leader said it is ridiculous that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, which did not have a women minister in its previous stint, is now talking about the Women’s Reservation Bill.

He dismissed the allegations of BRS leaders that the Centre would fix meters on agriculture pump sets and said the union power minister had earlier clarified that there was no such move. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Friday held a review meeting with senior officials on PM Modi’s visit to Nizamabad on October 3.

Modi will be virtually inaugurating an 800 megawatt power project built by NTPC on that day, an official release said.

PM Modi On Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Talking about the recent approval to the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, referred to as the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”, by Parliament, the prime minister said, “Women’s leadership may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev.” He was addressing the “Nari Shakti Vandan Samaroh” organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.

“This Kashi of ours is also the birthplace of a brave woman like Rani Lakshmibai. From brave women like Rani Lakshmi Bai during the freedom struggle to Mission Chandrayaan in modern India — we have proved the power of women’s leadership in every period.

(With inputs from agencies)

