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Folded hands, kneeling, then bowing: PM Modi bows to Jana Shakti of West Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM with cabinet | Watch

Folded hands, kneeling, then bowing: PM Modi ‘bows to Jana Shakti of West Bengal’ as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM with cabinet | Watch

Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari: After the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, along with ministers like Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik. Several moments caught the eyes of the public, and one such was Prime Minister Modi’s gesture of bowing to the ‘Jana Shakti of West Bengal’.

PM Modi bows to the Jana Shakti of West Bengal

After the oath-taking ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari along with 5 ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to the people of West Bengal in respect.

This comes some days after his address on May 4, the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the PM lauded the people of West Bengal for giving the BJP government a chance to work in the state. In his May 4 address, he added, “The sun has risen in West Bengal, for which many generations have waited eagerly.”

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BJP’s victory in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the West Bengal assembly elections with a grand victory of 207 of 264 seats. The voting was conducted in two phases: April 23 and 29. Later, the votes were counted on May 4. As the results unfolded, the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign from her CM position in the state. This led to the Bengal governor finally dissolving the assembly on Thursday.

Also Read: PM Modi turns emotional during Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony, touches feet of Makhan Lal Sarkar – All you need to know about Bengal’s oldest worker

VIDEO | Kolkata | PM Modi felicitates and takes blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the senior-most BJP workers in West Bengal. He was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Shyama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there in 1953. At the age of… pic.twitter.com/m2anJPexBN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

Another highlight of the event was the interaction between PM Modi and Makhan Lal Sarkar, who is one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while taking Sarkar’s blessings.

Ministers take the oath

Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9, alongside Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik.

Dil Ghosh won the seat from Kharagpur Sadar, Agnimitra Pau from Asansol Dakshin, Ashok Kirtanya from Bangaon Uttar, Kshudiram Tudu from Ranibandh, and Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga.

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