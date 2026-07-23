PM Modi breaks silence amid NEET paper leak row, says ‘Nothing more important than welcome of our youth’

Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students.

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PM Narendra Modi- File image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a statement amid the growing controversy over the NEET paper leak. In the statement, the Prime Minister said he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps regarding the paper leak issue. “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” PM Modi wrote.

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

To recall, PM Modi had earlier also asserted that strong action was taken against those involved in the “grave sin” of paper leaks so that no one plays with the future of the youth. PM Modi said all state governments and the centre must join hands on the issue as it is “not a matter of party politics but a matter of national interest”. He also told NDA MPs that they should remain closely connected with the people with “warmth and affection” and the “trust of the youth” needed to be won.

The comments are seen as an apparent effort to assuage the youth after thousands converged to participate in a march to Parliament on Monday called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the first day of the Monsoon session to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco, only to be pushed back by lathis and teargas shells.

Briefing journalists after a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, which was named ‘Mangal Milan’ since it is held mostly on Tuesdays, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the prime minister told the MPs that the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail.