PM Modi Breaks Silence On Farmers Protest, Says Centre Leaves No Stone Unturned To Ensure Their Welfare

PM Modi said the Centre has built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy.

PM Modi said the focus is to improve the life of small farmers.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narenda Modi for the first time broke silence on the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi borders and said the Central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their welfare. He said this while addressing a farmer’s gathering at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.

Centre Has Built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars Across India

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country,” PM Modi said.

“Our focus is to improve the life of small farmers, to increase the scope of animal husbandry, to improve the health of animals, to encourage animal husbandry as well as pisciculture and beekeeping in the village,” PM Modi.

Kisan Credit Card Facility Given To Farmers

The Prime Minister further stated the Centre has provided the farmers with modern seeds to combat climate change.

“For the first time, we have also provided Kisan Credit Card facility to cattle farmers and fish farmers. We have given farmers such modern seeds which can combat climate change,” the Prime Minister said during his address at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Focus On Economic Empowerment Of Women

Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister hailed the ‘Nari Shakti’ as the driving force behind the “flourishing dairy sector” in the country. PM Modi affirmed the government’s commitment to stepping up the economic power of women.

“Today we are the largest milk-producing country in the world. Eight crore people are directly associated with India’s dairy sector. Our dairy sector has a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore. It is noteworthy that the driving force behind our flourishing dairy sector is Bharat’s Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister said.

“To make India developed, it is necessary to increase the economic power of every woman in India, hence today our government is also working all-round to increase the economic power of women,” he said.

Rs 30 Lakh Crore Given Under Mudra Yojana

The PM said that about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the more than Rs 30 lakh crore provided by the government under Mudra Yojana are “sisters and daughters.”

During the last 10 years, the number of women associated with the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) has crossed 10 crore!” he added.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the growth of the dairy sector emphasising the increase in milk production during the last 10 years and outlined that India’s dairy sector is growing at a rate of 6 per cent against the global growth rate of 2 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

