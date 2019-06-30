New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his radio programme Mann ki Baat, broke his silence on the ongoing water crisis in the country, Tamil Nadu being the worst hit.

Pressing on the need to save every drop, PM Modi urged all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation.

Putting more emphasis on traditional methods of water conservation, the Prime Minister also appealed all the citizens to share knowledge on the subject with people around.

PM added, “If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged efforts put up by people across the country in conserving water. He said, “The drainage lines are being fixed in Punjab. This effort would rid of the problem of waterlogging. The construction of the water-tank in Telangana’s Thimmaipalli is changing the lives of the people of the village. There has been a major change through the construction of small ponds in the fields at Kabirdham in Rajasthan…”

“There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is the same- to conserve every drop of water,” PM Modi asserted.

Not leaving any stones unturned in doing his bit, Modi himself wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India, PM said in his address.

PM Narendra Modi: Water crisis hits many parts of the nation every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the rain water in the whole year is harvested in our country. https://t.co/IiQsi1UCvm — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Modi acknowledged that the water crisis is a prevalent problem in the country. Hence, keeping this in mind, a new Jalashakti ministry has been established in the country, Modi said. “This will allow quicker decision-making on all water issues.”

Modi returned with his monthly radio broadcast after a break of four months due to the Lok Sabha polls. It was last broadcast in February.