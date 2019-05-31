New Delhi: Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers being sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, sources said top ministers had been allocated portfolios.

Though an official confirmation is yet to come, IANS said following was the distribution of portfolios:

PM Narendra Modi will be in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Rajnath Singh is likely to continue to be the Minister of Home Affairs. Singh has had a fairly successful run as the Home Minister in his earlier stint as a Cabinet minister in NDA 1.0.

Debutant Amit Shah, also the BJP chief, who has suitably rewarded for steering the party to a bigger win than that of the 2014 elections, will be the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Nitin Gadkari, another minister of the previous NDA government who has a track record of getting many pending projects up and running, would be the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources and River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

D V Sadanand Gowda, a former chief minister of Karnataka, is likely to hold the same portfolio as in his earlier stint as minister. He will be the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who held the Defence portfolio, is likely to retain it. Sitharaman found herself embroiled in controversy with the Congress-spearheaded campaign against the Rafale deal but she vehemently defended her government.

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, who is, surprisingly, not even a Member of Parliament, is likely to get External Affairs portfolio.

According to IANS, Ravi Shankar Prasad will retain the ministries of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology.

Poet-politician Ramesh Pokhriyal, a former CM of Uttarakhand, makes his debut in Modi Cabinet. He is likely to be handed over the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. J P Nadda held this portfolio in the earlier NDA government but he is not in the running for the BJP chief post as Amit Shah is likely to relinquish that.

Smriti Zubin Irani, another old-timer in the Modi Cabinet, will most likely get to head the Ministry of Women and Child Development this time. Smriti made her way to Parliament this time by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his bastion, Amethi.

Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the Minister of Urban Development in the earlier government, is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Development and also the Ministry for Panchayati Raj;

Thawar Chand Gehlot, another minister who has been repeated by PM Modi, may continue to be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.