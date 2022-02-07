New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Congress Party and said that the British rule in India ended long back, but the Congress adopted their policy of “divide and rule”, and has now become the leader of Tukde Tukde gang. He also blamed the party for acting irresponsibly during the Covid pandemic and instigating migrant labourers to travel during the lockdown. “During the first wave of COVID19, the Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he saidAlso Read - 'India Did Not Rise In 2014, It Is Culmination Of 74 years': Congress' Anand Sharma in RS

While replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, in Lok Sabha, PM Modi also slammed the grand old party for opposing government schemes like Fit India Moment. “You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.” Also Read - Assam to Lift Night Curfew, Withdraw COVID-19 Restrictions From February 15

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” he added. Also Read - Australia to Open Borders to All Vaccinated International Visitors from Feb 21

Here are some of the key takeaways from PM Modi’s Speech in Parliament:

Watch PM Modi Full Speech Here