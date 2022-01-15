New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Mod on Saturday said Startups are going to be the backbone of ‘New India’. Interacting with over 150 startups across different sectors, the Prime Minister said 2022 has brought new opportunities and avenues for startups and added January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day to help percolate startup culture to the grassroot level.Also Read - Have to Stay Alert, But Avoid Panic: PM Modi at Meeting With CMs to Review COVID Situation in States

PM Modi called for innovating for India and from India to tackle challenges facing the country as he counted steps taken by the government in freeing entrepreneurs and innovation from bureaucratic silos. "Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India," he said, adding, "Let us innovate for India, innovate from India."

Noting that India has over 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns, PM Modi said startups are not just bringing innovations but are also evolving as major job creators. The Prime Minister statted the government is focusing on three aspects to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem – "Freeing entrepreneurship, innovation from government and bureaucratic silos; setting up institutional mechanisms to promote innovation, and handholding of youth innovators," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that “India’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index is improving because of the programme on innovation started in the country. India was ranked 81 in 2015 and now it is at number 46.”

Narrating successes during the recent years, he said 28,000 patents were granted last year as compared to 4,000 patents in 2013-14. Against registration of 70,000 trademarks in 2013-14, 2.5 lakh trademarks have been registered in 2020-21. PM Modi said easier access to funds as well as making self-certification for compliance of nine labour and three environment laws is helping promote startups. “Innovation and technology based solutions are being encouraged for finding solutions to challenges facing the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that India has more than 1,000 universities, over 11,000 stand alone institutions, over 42,000 colleges and lakhs of schools. “These are our strengthens and we have to capitalise them. We must encourage our youth to innovate,” he added. He said with over 9,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and thousands of Hackathons, the government is encouraging our youth to solve today’s problems with innovation and technology. “India is constantly learning and innovating,” the Prime Minister added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)