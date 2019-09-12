New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the setback which India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 suffered after the lander Vikram lost its communication with the ground stations on September 7.

“PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists”, HD Kumaraswamy said while speaking to reporters.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Mysuru: PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists. pic.twitter.com/nYXOHxqnpE — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. On August 20, the ISRO successfully fired the liquid engine of Chandrayaan-2 and inserted the spacecraft in the lunar orbit from the earth orbit.

On September 2, the Vikram lander successfully separated from the Orbiter to reach the lunar surface. However, on September 7, the moon mission suffered a setback when the Vikram lander lost its communication with the ground stations, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface. The landing, if successful, would have made India only the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the lunar surface.

A couple of days ago, ISRO scientists had confirmed that ‘Vikram’ is still intact but in a tilted position on the surface of the Moon.The space agency added that efforts are still on to establish communication with lander ‘Vikram’.