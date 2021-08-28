Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab’s Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also joined the event through video link. A wreath-laying ceremony was held and a two-minute silence observed in the memory of martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre. Museum galleries have been developed at the memorial and the event showcased multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.Also Read - Milestone Achieved! India Administers Over 1 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines In A Single Day; PM Modi Calls it 'Momentous Feat'

A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919 when the British forces fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them. Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and under-utilised buildings.

PM Narendra Modi attends an event, via video conference to dedicate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to the nation Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also joins the event through video link pic.twitter.com/7Qctvm647L — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

