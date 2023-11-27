Home

News

PM Modi Casts Doubt On Congress MLAs’ Loyalty To Party, Hints At Potential Switch To BRS

PM Modi Casts Doubt On Congress MLAs’ Loyalty To Party, Hints At Potential Switch To BRS

Prime Minister Modi is in the state to campaign for and promote the BJP's candidates, as the state is slated to hold assembly elections on November 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly Elections in Medak on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, equating them with corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics. He remarked that whenever these terms are mentioned, the BRS and Congress instantly come to mind. Modi further noted the uncertain loyalty of Congress MLAs, hinting at a possible switch to the BRS, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

“Whenever someone talks about corruption, appeasement, or parivarvaad (dynastic politics), the picture of BRS and Congress immediately comes to mind. Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana,” PM Modi said in Karimnagar on Monday.

You may like to read

The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. Whenever one talks about development and prosperity, they see the BJP, he added. He further said, “there is no guarantee as to when Congress MLAs will join BRS”.

“Votes for Congress means votes for the BRS; it means the possibility of KCR coming to power again! There is only one way to oust KCR from power – choosing the ‘Lotus’,” he alleged. The Prime Minister said that the Parivarvaadi leaders of these parties are concerned only about their own children, not yours.

#WATCH – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins Roadshow In Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a roadshow in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/VeyF7Q4CxK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

“Congress and BRS are alike! The Parivarvaadi leaders of these parties are concerned only about their own children, not yours! They will leave no stone unturned to ruin the future of your children. Their goal is to ruin you, Telangana, and this country,” he added.

The Prime Minister is in the state to campaign for and promote the BJP’s candidates, as the state is slated to hold assembly elections on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.

Parties Step Up Campaigning Process In Telangana

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP, and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes, with the last date of campaigning being Tuesday before the state goes to polls on November 30. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.