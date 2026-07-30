PM Modi chairs CCS meeting on West Asia crisis; issues directives for safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia and directed that all possible efforts be made to safeguard the interests of Indian citizens and the Indian community living abroad.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-modi-chairs-ccs-meeting-on-west-asia-crisis-issues-directives-for-safety-of-indians-8488639/ Copy

(File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia and directed that all possible efforts be made to safeguard the interests of Indian citizens and the Indian community living abroad. The meeting reviewed the current situation in West Asia. Discussions were also held on measures taken by various ministries and departments to ensure adequate supplies of energy and fertilisers, as well as the safety of Indian seafarers working in conflict-affected regions. This information was provided in an official statement issued after the meeting.

PM Modi’s post on X

Regarding the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, “Earlier today, chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the situation in the wake of the ongoing happenings in West Asia. Discussed various issues pertaining to the welfare of people and ensuring uninterrupted supply of key items.”

Earlier today, chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the situation in the wake of the ongoing happenings in West Asia. Discussed various issues pertaining to the welfare of people and ensuring uninterrupted supply of key items.https://t.co/pNn7Ar6NXg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2026

Situation of Indian seafarers also discussed

The situation of Indian seafarers working on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict-affected areas was also discussed. The Prime Minister directed that an effective mechanism be developed to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families. This discussion took place against the backdrop of reported attacks on commercial vessels in the West Asia region.

Emphasising energy self-reliance, Prime Minister Modi stated that renewable energy sources—including solar power—and other non-fossil fuel-based energy sources should be promoted.

‘Whole-of-government’ approach

He stated that the government must continue with a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to tackle the challenges arising from the West Asia crisis. He also directed the establishment of a coordinated mechanism for the regular monitoring of developments and the swift implementation of necessary measures. During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS on the prevailing geopolitical situation. He apprised the committee of the measures taken to ensure the adequate availability of petroleum products, LNG, LPG, and fertilisers. He noted that sources for LPG procurement have been diversified, and the stock and supply position of key petroleum products remains adequate.

The Cabinet Secretary also stated that, due to the sufficient availability of crude oil, refineries owned by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are operating at over 100 per cent capacity, ensuring the continuous production of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products. Furthermore, the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections has led to a significant increase in the number of PNG consumers across the country.

He mentioned that the government is promoting the use of natural gas as an alternative to LPG in industries through several initiatives: expanding the National Gas Grid; strengthening LNG import and re-gasification infrastructure; expanding city gas distribution networks; and facilitating the timely development of pipelines and last-mile connectivity under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order-2026.

(With IANS inputs)