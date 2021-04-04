New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Sources said top officials, including cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, health secretary and NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, attended the meeting, reports PTI. Also Read - PM Modi Welcomes Mamata To Varanasi With 'Outsider' Taunt, Asks How She Will React To 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96 per cent of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is seeing a steep rise in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases. As of April 4, it is 115.4 days, the ministry said on Sunday. India’s total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19%) of the total active caseload of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)