New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired another high-level meeting on the developments in Ukraine as Russian troops pushed forward Kharkhiv, a city with a population of about 1.5 million, and a strike reportedly hit a hospital in the country’s north. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly the capital of Kyiv, while Russian forces pressed their assault on the strategic southern city of Kherson.Also Read - PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin Over Safe Evacuation Of Indians Stranded In Ukraine

This was the fourth meeting held by PM Narendra Modi as many Indians were stranded in war-hit Ukraine. On Tuesday, PM Modi reviewed the progress of evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Earlier, PM Modi had asked the MEA officials to make proper arrangements in the adjoining border points with Ukraine for the students coming to these countries from the war-hit nation. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls: Litmus Test For Yogi Adityanath As 57 Seats Go To Polls In 6th Phase Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the government has issued a fresh advisory where it asked stranded Indians in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv immediately. The government confirmed that the advisory has been issued based on information received from Russia. Also Read - Good News For Dog Lovers! There Will Soon Be Designated Park To Stroll Your Pets In Noida

“The advisory that has just been issued by our Embassy is on the basis of information received from Russia. We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot and keeping safety in mind,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.