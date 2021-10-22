New Delhi: To mark India’s landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle on Friday. PM Modi’s new profile picture features a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine and reads the following message: “Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered”.Also Read - Don't Let Guard Down, War Against Corona Not Over: PM Modi Ahead of Festivals | 10 Points

India attained the milestone of administering a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this feat.

PM Modi addressed the nation on Friday hailing the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone. He urged people to keep following Covid protocol during the festival season and not to let down their guard.

The PM said India’s vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. He asserted that there was no “VIP culture” in the drive.

The last time PM Modi changed his Twitter DP was in April 2022 after he addressed the nation and announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown. His last profile picture showed him covering his face with a traditional Manipuri stole.

So far, 100.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.