New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday choked with emotion while remembering those who had died of coronavirus or COVID-19. Notably, PM Modi was interacting virtually with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. . "I thank every Kashiwasi, especially our doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, ambulance drivers, the work you all have done is commendable", said teary-eyed Prime Minister.

He also warned against new challenge of 'Black Fungus', saying, "In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of Black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it."