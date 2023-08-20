Home

PM Modi’s Claim Of China Not Taking One Inch Of Land Is False, Says Rahul Gandhi In Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with locals during a visito to Maan village in Ladakh, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) troops “is not true”.

“The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370. “There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, They are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want more representation and unemployment is also a concern. People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by representatives of the people,” the Congress MP said.

