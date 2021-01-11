New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing for reviewing the plan for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine to Cost Rs 200 Per Dose, Serum Institute to Get Purchase Order Today: Report

After interacting with CMs in the meeting, PM Modi said, "I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. As a result, COVID has not spread in India on the scale, on which it spread anywhere else in the world."

"From 16th January we are starting the world's largest vaccination program. Two 'Made in India' vaccines have been given emergency use approval," PM Modi said.

The meeting chaired by PM Modi was scheduled for 4 pm on January 11 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccine rollout across the country. The Health Ministry earlier announced that the pan-India coronavirus vaccine rollout will begin from January 16.

The government’s decision came days after Oxford-Serum’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were granted authorisation for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

PM Modi had earlier chaired several meetings with all the chief ministers in this regard.

On January 9, he held a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/Union Territories for COVID vaccination.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.