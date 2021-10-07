New Delhi: Thirteen years as Gujarat’s chief minister and seven years as a prime minister, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years in public office. Top BJP leaders congratulated PM Modi for completing 20 years as the head of a government and lauded his leadership, crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.Also Read - India to Cross 100-Crore Vaccination Mark Soon, Aiming For Record 1200 Cr Doses: PM Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted.

The prime minister has worked day and night for the people and country's progress, he said.

PM Modi served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

आज से 20वर्ष पूर्व श्री @narendramodi जी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली और वहाँ से शुरू हुई विकास व सुशासन की यात्रा आज तक अविरल जारी है। इन 20वर्षों में मोदी जी ने जनता व देश की उन्नति के लिए दिन रात एक कर परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा को चरितार्थ किया। #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/3xznSsBL2A — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

BJP president JP Nadda said PM Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress and becoming “vishwa guru” (world leader).

The prime minister has worked like a “karma yogi” and infused people with self-confidence about making a new India, Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the prime minister, saying these 20 years have not only been dedicates to people’s welfare but have also been untainted.

May his popularity keep rising, he said.

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए सार्वजनिक जीवन में बीस वर्ष पूरे करने के लिए हार्दिक बधाई।यह अखंड २० वर्ष लोक कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित होने के साथ निष्कलंक भी रहे हैं।उनकी लोकप्रियता निरंतर बढ़ती रही है और आगे भी बढ़ती रहे,ऐसी शुभकामनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2021

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also extended his well wishes to PM Modi saying, “I extend my congratulations to PM Modi on serving not only as PM and CM but also as ‘pradhan sewak’ and ‘mukhya sewak’ for all these years. From day 1, he served society with the philosophy ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.”

“When he came to the Parliament, he said my govt will be of those who are poor, backward& deprived. With intention of good governance, dedication &service, PM Modi has served for historic 20 yrs as PM and CM. I think he didn’t even take a day off from his work,” Thakur added.