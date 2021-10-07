New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 6 completed 20 years of continuous leadership of an elected government. In the last two decades, Narendra Modi has gone from being a stalwart chief minister to one of the most popular leaders in the world. The Prime Minister also enjoys a mass appeal like no other leader in the country and continues to be BJP’s most bankable electoral face.Also Read - Throwback Video: When Narendra Modi Took Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001 | Watch
He became Gujarat’s 14th chief minister on October 7, 2001 for 13 years making him the longest-serving chief minister of the state. Then, since May 2014, as India’s 14th prime minister, he has served over seven years and four months. Today, while addressing an event in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, he said that he had “never imagined I would rise” to hold such positions. Also Read - WHO Experts on Covid-19 Vaccines To Meet Next Week To Take Final Decision on Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Throughout his journey as an elected head, PM Modi, both as Gujarat Chief Minister and India’s Prime Minister, has taken several key steps and launched various initiatives for the development of the country. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab CM Channi Discusses Matter With Amit Shah, TMC Leaders Meet Families of Victims | Key Points
Here’s a look PM Modi’s many firsts:
- In January 2015, PM Modi hosted Barack Obama as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade. This was the first time an Indian PM hosted a US President for the event.
- In July 2017, Modi became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. The visit was seen by some as a turning point in India’s position on Israel.
- He was also the first PM to invite SAARC heads of government to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014.
- Last month, he became the first Indian PM to preside over a UN Security Council meeting.
- In 2019, Russia awarded its highest state honour ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ to PM Modi. The same year, PM Modi was honoured with the ‘Order of Zayed’, the UAE’s highest civilian award.
- In 2020, PM Modi was awarded The Legion of Merit — a top American military honour — by former US President Donald Trump
- In the latest edition of Time’s Magazine, PM Modi featured among the 100 most influential people in 2021.
- PM Modi remains the most followed active politician in the world with over 177 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram combined.
- Prime Minister Modi also took some big and bold decisions — like the Triple Talaq Act, abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes and Balakot airstrike, implementation of GST, PM-Kisan schemes to name a few.
Here’s PM Modi’s welfare initiatives:
- Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest healthcare programme which covers over 50 crore Indians.
- There are over 35 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened as part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana that aims bank accounts for every Indian.
- Apart from insurance and pension cover to the most vulnerable sections of society, the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan- Aadhaar- Mobile) has brought transparency and speed and cut out delays and corruption.
- Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided smoke-free kitchens to over 7 crore beneficiaries, most of whom are women.
- Nearly 18,000 villages that were without electricity even after 70 long years of Independence have been electrified.
- The government has a target of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022 and has sought to give focus to agriculture through schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards, E-NAM.
- PM Modi launched ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in 2014 and the sanitation coverage has risen from 38 per cent in 2014 to 99 per cent.
- The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme has sought to boost connectivity.
- The ‘Make in India’ initiative launched by the Prime Minister seeks to give a rapid boost to manufacturing.
- Digital India: The Modi government has given a boost to digital transactions and sought to fund the unfunded through Mudra Yojana.
- India is home to the world’s largest statue, the Statue of Unity, a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel.
- In 2014, PM Modi spoke about the problem India faces with open defecation. He had declared that his government’s aim is to ensure that all districts in India become open defecation free.
- In 2020, for the first time in the history of independent India, the country’s Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort talked about the importance of menstrual hygiene.