New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 6 completed 20 years of continuous leadership of an elected government. In the last two decades, Narendra Modi has gone from being a stalwart chief minister to one of the most popular leaders in the world. The Prime Minister also enjoys a mass appeal like no other leader in the country and continues to be BJP’s most bankable electoral face.Also Read - Throwback Video: When Narendra Modi Took Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001 | Watch

He became Gujarat’s 14th chief minister on October 7, 2001 for 13 years making him the longest-serving chief minister of the state. Then, since May 2014, as India’s 14th prime minister, he has served over seven years and four months. Today, while addressing an event in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, he said that he had “never imagined I would rise” to hold such positions. Also Read - WHO Experts on Covid-19 Vaccines To Meet Next Week To Take Final Decision on Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Throughout his journey as an elected head, PM Modi, both as Gujarat Chief Minister and India’s Prime Minister, has taken several key steps and launched various initiatives for the development of the country. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab CM Channi Discusses Matter With Amit Shah, TMC Leaders Meet Families of Victims | Key Points

Here’s a look PM Modi’s many firsts:

In January 2015, PM Modi hosted Barack Obama as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade. This was the first time an Indian PM hosted a US President for the event.

In July 2017, Modi became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. The visit was seen by some as a turning point in India’s position on Israel.

He was also the first PM to invite SAARC heads of government to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014.

Last month, he became the first Indian PM to preside over a UN Security Council meeting.

In 2019, Russia awarded its highest state honour ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ to PM Modi. The same year, PM Modi was honoured with the ‘Order of Zayed’, the UAE’s highest civilian award.

In 2020, PM Modi was awarded The Legion of Merit — a top American military honour — by former US President Donald Trump

In the latest edition of Time’s Magazine, PM Modi featured among the 100 most influential people in 2021.

PM Modi remains the most followed active politician in the world with over 177 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram combined.

Prime Minister Modi also took some big and bold decisions — like the Triple Talaq Act, abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes and Balakot airstrike, implementation of GST, PM-Kisan schemes to name a few.

Here’s PM Modi’s welfare initiatives: