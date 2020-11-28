New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-city whirlwind tour to check on the progress made in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to personally review the manufacturing process and vaccine development work for COVID-19 being done by the pharma companies. Also Read - PM Modi Reaches Pune's Serum Institute to Review Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Development

After the day-long visit, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the extensive review tour was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens. Meeting the scientists and vaccine developers face to face, PM Modi also expressed pride in the fact that India’s indigenous vaccine development has progressed at such a rapid pace so far. He also spoke on how India is following sound principles of science in the entire journey of vaccine development, while also asking for suggestions to make the vaccine distribution process better. Also Read - Govt Actively Working to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers: PM Modi After Visiting Zydus Cadila

The prime minister began his tour by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad first, where he was welcomed by the pharmaceutical company’s chairman Pankaj Patel and his son and the company’s MD Sharvil Patel. Also Read - PM Modi Visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to Review COVID Vaccine Development | SII, Bharat Biotech Next on Itinerary

Wearing a PPE kit, the prime minister reviewed the vaccine development process at the company’s research centre, located over 20 km from Ahmedabad. Here, he was extensively briefed about the vaccine work at the plant by the company officials and also about the vaccine production procedure. The prime minister spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for the airport, from where he left for Hyderabad at 11.40 am.

After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, “Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey.”

Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj Patel recently said the company is aiming to complete the vaccine trial by March 2021, and could produce up to 100 million doses a year.

In his second stop, PM Modi landed at Hakimpet Air Force station near Hyderabad around 1 pm and proceeded to pharma major Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome valley, located around 20 km from the air station, by road.

At this facility, PM Modi reviewed the progress of Covaxin, a vaccine candidate being developed by the company. He also interacted with Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella, scientists and senior management.

After his hour-long visit in this facility, PM Modi tweeted, “At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress,” Modi tweeted

While leaving the facility, PM Modi also got down from his vehicle at the main gate and waved to media persons and the cheering crowd standing nearby.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, is undergoing phase-3 trials.

On the last leg of his tour, PM Modi landed at Pune airport around 4.30 pm and proceeded by helicopter to the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Manjari, located 17 km from the airport.

In this facility, Modi interacted with scientists at the Serum Institute of India and went around the facility, taking stock of vaccine development work being carried out there, before leaving for the Pune airport around 6 pm on way back to Delhi. Modi’s visit to SII was aimed at reviewing the progress of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.