New Delhi: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country’s highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries– ‘The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen’.

The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony in Male.

PM Modi is on a two-day state visit to the Maldives, making it his first bilateral trip after his re-election for a second term.

#WATCH President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih confers upon PM Narendra Modi, Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen'. pic.twitter.com/dzl79XZXzN — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

“The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” is the Maldives’ highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

This is the first trip by the Indian Prime Minister to the Maldives, after Manmohan Singh visited the island nation in 2011.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Delhi and Male have had extensive exchanges at the highest level over the past few months.

Further, PM Modi will also address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives) in the evening. He, along with Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih, will also inaugurate two completed projects.