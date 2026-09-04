PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni as she becomes Italy’s longest-serving PM since World War II, says ‘Reflection of people’s trust’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she achieved a major milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy’s

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(Image: PM Meloni twitter account)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she achieved a major milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy’s postwar history. Modi said the achievement showed the confidence and trust that Italian people have placed in Meloni’s leadership.

Calling Meloni a “friend”, Modi also credited her role in strengthening relations between India and Italy. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Meloni’s friendship had helped take the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership forward. Modi added that he looks forward to working closely with Meloni and Italy to build a stronger and more prosperous future for the people of both nations.

Mi congratulo con la mia amica, il Primo Ministro Meloni, per essere diventata il Primo Ministro con il mandato più lungo nella storia del dopoguerra italiano. Questo traguardo riflette la fiducia che il popolo italiano ripone nella sua leadership. La sua amicizia è stata… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026

Meloni sets new political record in Italy

Meloni has now secured a place in Italy’s political history after her government completed 1,413 consecutive days in office. Her administration has become the longest-lasting government of Italy’s republican era, excluding the period of Benito Mussolini’s dictatorship.

The milestone is particularly significant because Italy has historically seen frequent changes in government. Since the end of World War II, Italian governments have generally remained in power for around 14 months on average.

Meloni’s tenure has therefore brought an unusual level of political stability to the country.

However, with Italy’s next election approaching, maintaining that stability could become more difficult as political challenges increase.

Modi-Meloni’s ‘Melodi’ moment returns

The Modi-Meloni relationship has also attracted considerable attention on social media.

The two leaders most recently met on June 16 during the G7 Summit. They were seen sharing a warm interaction during the official group photograph.

Meloni greeted Modi and joked that the two had become among the most famous political figures on Instagram.

Their meeting came soon after another light-hearted moment between the leaders went viral.

During Modi’s visit to Italy, he gifted Meloni a packet of Parle Melody chocolates. Meloni later shared a video of the moment on Instagram with a “Thank you for the gift” message.

The video received 276 million views and 13.2 million likes, bringing the popular “Melodi” trend back into the spotlight.

The term, formed by combining Meloni and Modi’s names, is widely used on social media when the two leaders are seen together.