PM Modi Congratulates Gujarat For Setting Guinness World Record For Performing Mass Surya Namaskar

On January 1, over 4,000 participants across 108 locations performed the sun salutation yoga sequence and created a Guinness World Record.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Gujarat after the state made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously.

