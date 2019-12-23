New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated JMM leader Hemant Soren soon after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a majority in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The PM also thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving BJP the opportunity to run the state for 5 years. He said that the BJP will continue to serve the state and will raise people-centric issues in the times to come.

(For full coverage: https://www.india.com/jharkhand-assembly-election-2019/)

“Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

In the second tweet, the PM thanked the people of Jharkhand for having given the BJP an opportunity to serve the state for many years and also applauded party workers for their efforts.

Shortly before PM’s tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he respects the mandate of the people and expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for giving his party a five-year term to serve them.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is all set to form the next government in Jharkhand with Hemant Soren as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, after conceding defeat from Jamshedpur Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Raghubar Das on Monday night resigned from the Chief Minister’s post and handed over his resignation letter to Governor Draupadi Murmu.

The loss in Jharkhand is seen as a huge setback for the BJP, which last year lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the Congress.