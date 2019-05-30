New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the second consecutive term on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Besides, 57 Council of Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani among others, were also sworn-in.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister posted, “Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India’s progress.”

Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/NKQh61eYCh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

In another tweet, he said, “The occasion was made even more special by the participation of esteemed world leaders. I thank them for being a part of today’s programme.”

The new names to find a place in the Cabinet are those of BJP chief Amit Shah who steered the party to the landslide victory it registered this time and that of former bureaucrat S Jaishankar, an expert on foreign affairs.

On the other hand, Sushma Swaraj, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, was among several ministers of the previous Council of Ministers to be omitted from PM Modi’s new government. Also missing in the new Council of Ministers were Suresh Prabhu, JP Nadda, Uma Bharati, Radha Mohan Singh, Birender Singh, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jayant Sinha, Manoj Sinha, KJ Alphons, SS Ahluwalia, Vijay Goel, Ananth Kumar Hegde, Ram Kripal Yadav, Anant Geete and Anupriya Patel and some others.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by about 8,000 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and even business honchos. Besides, families of Pulwama attack martyrs and BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in poll-related violence also marked their attendance at the mega event.